The Smiths have released two vinyl reissues of seminal track The Queen Is Dead to mark the 31st anniversary of the album of the same name.

The single is available as a picture disk in both 7 inch and 12inch format, with each offering a different tracklist.

If you’re lucky enough to get your hands on the 12 inch, you’ll also hear the 2017 masters of Smiths tracks including Oscillate Wildly, Money Changes Everything and The Draize Train.

The 7 inch is still impressive too – with The Queen Is Dead accompanied by I Keep Mine Hidden.

Both reissues were released earlier today and are available right now.

The official Smiths Facebook page also announced the release earlier today.

Earlier this week, posts on the band’s Facebook page teased the release with an image of a coffin being carried, along with the caption: “#TQID 16.06.17″.

It led some fans to speculate whether a reissue of the entire album was on the horizon.

