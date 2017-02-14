Snapchat release Daft Punk filter

Become The Robots in the latest feature from the hugely popular photo-snapping app

Snapchat have released their latest filter, enabling users to ‘become’ Daft Punk within the app.

The appearance of the mysterious French duo on the photo-sharing app follows a recent spurt of activity, which saw the opening of a pop-up shop in LA and an on-stage collaboration with The Weeknd at Sunday’s Grammys.

The new filter – which allows the user and a friend to have the robotic heads of Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo (from the ‘Discovery’ era) and Thomas Bangalter superimposed over their faces in picture mode, while video mode is accompanied by ‘Doin’ It Right’ from 2013’s ‘Random Access Memories’ – was rolled out by Snapchat over the weekend, with many users reacting with delight at the new feature on social media.

See a selection of Daft Punk-inspired Snapchats below.

Fans who have already visited Daft Punk’s pop-up merch store in LA have been posting images and video of the inside of the shop, revealing the type of merchandise on sale.

The store will stay open until Sunday (February 19).

Meanwhile, tweets posted by Donald Trump’s Press Secretary Sean Spicer about the duo in 2014 recently resurfaced and made headlines.

“Daft Punk, this is your 10 seconds in the spotlight – u r blowing it,” Spicer wrote, before telling a follower that he “was an early and still fan, but come on helmets? tey (sic) need to grow up.”