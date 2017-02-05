‘SNL’ spoofs Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber in Super Bowl ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ skit

Gaga will perform during the Super Bowl halftime show tonight (February 5)

Last night’s SNL saw the cast host a spoof version of Celebrity Family Feud, starring Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga.

The Super Bowl edition of the sketch had Kate McKinnon playing Bieber, while Melissa Villaseñor took on the role of Gaga.

The teams represented the two teams taking part in the Super Bowl tonight (February 5) – the Patriots and Falcons. Bobby Moynihan played Patriots coach Bill Belichick while guest host Kristen Stewart played model and Patriots player Tom Brady’s wife, Gisele Bündchen.

As Billboard reports, McKinnon’s Bieber told the audience he doesn’t party much anymore and has “got like five little moustache hairs and I’m bringing ’em all for you girl!”

Villaseñor’s Gaga made reference to the speculation over whether the star will use her performance at the sporting event to make a political statement. “They said I can’t be political – don’t worry, I’m not gonna,” she said while winking.

Meanwhile, more details have been revealed ahead of Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl halftime show, taking place at the NRG Stadium in Houston tonight.

New reports suggest Gaga’s performance will feature “hundreds” of “lit-up drones”, according to sources behind the show’s production, who spoke to CNN.

A 34.5-mile radius was established around Houston’s NRG Stadium for game day, but Gaga has reportedly had clearance for the use of unmanned aerial vehicles. This would be the first time drones have appeared as part of a Super Bowl halftime show. Fan-shot footage, recorded last week, shows drones being tested at the NRG, spelling out the letter “G”.

Read more: Lady Gaga – the full NME cover interview

Gaga recently distanced herself from making a direct political statement for the performance, telling a press conference: “The only statements that I’ll be making during the half-time show are the ones that I have been consistently making during my career. I believe in a passion for inclusion, I believe in the spirit of equality.”

She added: “I will say it’s a tremendously athletic show, and it’s something we really talked about when creating the halftime experience. I mentioned that I thought it was important for us to consider, you know, high adrenaline.”

The National Rifle Association (NRA) urged the pop star to keep things fun during her performance via their own TV network, NRA TV. Conservative political commentator Bill Whittle said: “I think if Lady Gaga comes out there and makes this an anti-Trump tirade, I think that’s really the final step of the declaration of war between our pop culture people and the actual citizens.”