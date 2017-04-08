The rapper also performed the 2Pac track 'Str8 Ballin'' from memory

Last night, Snoop Dogg described 2Pac as the “greatest rapper of all time” during the latter’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The hip-hop musician passed away in 1996.

Giving a heartfelt tribute to the artist otherwise known as Tupac Shakur, Snoop discussed the musician’s character rather than just his achievements, giving personal anecdotes of their time together.

Describing the ‘human’ qualities of Shakur, Snoop spoke of 2Pac as “many different things at once. Hardheaded and intellectual, courageous and afraid, revolutionary and….oh yeah, don’t get it fucked up, gangsta.” Watch the tribute below:

Snoop also revealed that it was Shakur who handed him his first joint at an LA party, telling the crowd, “That’s right, Tupac is the one that got Snoop Dogg smoking weed. I was a zig-zag man before that.”

Snoop reminisced over a holiday the pair shared in South America, and recounted his memory of parasailing with Shakur whilst Suge Knight drove the boat. “You heard right. Snoop Dogg and 2Pac parasailing together. You got to remember, I had just beat my case and ‘Pac had just got out of prison. Does anybody know what parasailing is? Because we damn sure didn’t.”

In a press Q&A following the ceremony, Snoop was asked for his favourite 2Pac song, and proceeded to rap his selection, ‘Str8 Ballin’’, from memory. Watch the video below:

Other rappers to make it into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame include the Beastie Boys, Run-D.M.C., Public Enemy, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five and N.W.A.