Snoop Dogg announces new album ‘Make America Crip Again’

Hear the Trump-bashing title track now

Snoop Dogg has announced new album ‘Make America Crip Again’ with a stream of its Trump-bashing title track.

The iconic rapper’s 16th studio album is set for release on October 27, making it his second full-length this year, after July’s ‘Neva Left’.

‘Make America Crip Again’ looks set to continue Snoop’s ongoing feud with US President Donald Trump, which flared up following a recent music video from Snoop Dogg which portrayed a Trump lookalike getting shot. It was claimed by some that the video could inspire an assassination attempt. The President has responded via Twitter, saying that Snoop wouldn’t have got away with it if the video was aimed at former President Obama.

“Can you imagine what the outcry would be if Snoop Dogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama?” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Jail time!”

Listen to the title track from ‘Make America Crip Again’ below, in which Snoop raps: “Don’t pretend like I’m with that bullshit your president been tweetin’.”

The tracklisting for ‘Make America Crip Again’ is as follows:

M.A.C.A. 3’s Company (ft. Chris Brown & OT Genasis) Good Foot Dis Finna Be a Breeze (ft. Ha Ha Davis) None of Mine My Last Name (ft. October London) Sports Center (ft. Designer Flow) Fly Away (ft. Shon Lawon)

Recently, Snoop admitted to bootlegging Jay-Z’s new album ‘4:44’, as he doesn’t have a Tidal subscription.

“Top o’ the morning,” he said in a post to one of his social media accounts. “I wanna shoot a shout-out to Jay-Z: just dropped another motherfucking hot album, ‘4:44’. But you know what? I don’t got Tidal, so a n***a had to bootleg it to me. I’m on iTunes and shit cuz, I don’t understand that shit – y’all gotta explain that to me.

“I went on iTunes looking for his album and I couldn’t find it, and my homie sent it to me, you understand me? Shout-out to Jay-Z – he did it again. I ain’t no hater, I love the game for what it’s worth.”