Snoop Dogg admits to bootlegging Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’

"I don't got Tidal... I'm on iTunes and shit cuz, I don't understand that shit"

Snoop Dogg had admitted that he bootlegged a copy of Jay-Z‘s new album ‘4:44’ as he doesn’t have Tidal.

The Brooklyn rapper released his thirteenth studio album on Friday (June 30), with the release coming as an exclusive on Jay’s streaming service – although users had to sign up to Tidal before June 26 in order to listen to ‘4:44’, unless they were on the Sprint mobile network.

While Snoop was full of praise for Jay-Z’s latest effort, he did admit that he had to procure the album through piracy as he didn’t have Tidal.

“Top o’ the morning,” he said in a post to one of his social media accounts. “I wanna shoot a shout-out to Jay-Z: just dropped another motherfucking hot album, ‘4:44’. But you know what? I don’t got Tidal, so a n***a had to bootleg it to me. I’m on iTunes and shit cuz, I don’t understand that shit – y’all gotta explain that to me.

“I went on iTunes looking for his album and I couldn’t find it, and my homie sent it to me, you understand me? Shout-out to Jay-Z – he did it again. I ain’t no hater, I love the game for what it’s worth.”

Watch Snoop’s video below.

Over the weekend, ‘4:44’ producer No I.D. claimed that Beyoncé had ‘signed off’ on every track on Jay-Z’s new album.