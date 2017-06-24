Snoop Dogg clarifies Young Thug lookalike video: “I ain’t poking fun at nobody”

"I respect what the youngsters are doing"

Snoop Dogg has clarified his stance on Young Thug, following the release of his ‘Moment I Feared’ video, which appeared to show the rapper mocking Thug.

In a new video interview with HipHopDX, Snoop Dogg clears up the accusations. “Nah, I ain’t poking fun at nobody. It’s a video. I’m acting in the video,” he says. “It’s a lot of people it could be. But it’s just me letting people know that I respect what the youngsters are doing. This is what they do, how they do it. I respect that.”

In specific reference to his supposed imitation of Young Thug, he calls the star “my nephew”.

Watch the interview below.

Snoop’s ‘Moment I Feared’ video has been accused of homophobia – in the clip Fonz D-lo dresses in flamboyant clothing, poses for a photo shoot similar to that of the cover art for Young Thug’s ‘Jeffery’ mixtape and is asked by Snoop: “Are you gay?”

Neither Snoop Dogg or Young Thug have yet responded to the controversy. Writing in The Guardian in response, Ben Beaumont-Thomas accuses Snoop Dogg of homophobia, saying: "His latest – and openly homophobic – video shows just how out of touch he now is with modern rap."

It’s not the first time Snoop Dogg has been accused of homophobia. In 2014, the rapper was criticised after posting a homophobic slur on his Instagram page. In a caption of a photo featuring two men laying in bed, Snoop wrote: “U n ya boyfriend since u like Jumpn on my page disrespectn b**** boy go suck ya man n get off my line f**”.

Speaking in a 2013 interview, Snoop claimed that homosexuality may never be deemed “acceptable” in rap music. When asked if Frank Ocean’s openness about his past relationships with men was a sign of progress in rap music, Snoop suggested that the “masculine” attitude of hip-hop made it difficult.

“Frank Ocean ain’t no rapper,” he said. “He’s a singer. It’s acceptable in the singing world, but in the rap world I don’t know if it will ever be acceptable because rap is so masculine.”

Snoop Dogg recently contributed a verse to Young Thug’s ‘Get High’, from new album ‘Beautiful Thugger Girls’. His most recent album is ‘Neva Left’.