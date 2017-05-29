Snoop Dogg reveals he hung up on Dr. Dre the first time he called him

The rapper thought someone else was prank-calling him and pretending to be the NWA member and producer

Snoop Dogg has revealed that he hung up on Dr. Dre the first time he tried to call him, as he believed he was the victim of a prank call.

The Long Beach rapper was discovered by NWA‘s de facto leader in 1992, where he went on to prominently feature on Dre’s stand-out solo album ‘The Chronic’. The two artists have remained close friends and collaborators over the years, with the duo even headlining Coachella Festival together in 2012 – the same year a hologram of Tupac appeared on stage.

The pair’s creative relationship has been covered as part of a new documentary series Defiant Ones, which has been put together by Dre and his Apple Music partner Jimmy Iovine. Recalling the tale of how he first hooked up with Dre, Snoop revealed that Dre attempted to call him and invite him to the studio.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“I hung up, like: ‘N***a, this ain’t no motherfuckin’ Dr. Dre,’” Snoop said about that first call. “[Dre] called back and was like: ‘N***a, be at the studio, Monday.’”

Dre then revealed that that studio session led to the development of ‘The Chronic’. Watch a clip of the two talking about the roots of their friendship via XXL here.

Back in September, Snoop revealed that he wants to tour once again with Dre on a bill which would also include Eminem and Kendrick Lamar – a line-up he called “a dream team.”