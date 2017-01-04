Snoop Dogg gives Willie Nelson ‘Smoke Weed’ jumper for Christmas

Pair previously collaborated on 2012 album 'Heroes'

Willie Nelson has revealed his favourite Christmas present of 2016 – a festive sweater from Snoop Dogg.

The country legend took to Twitter to thank the rapper and reveal his new ‘Smoke Weed’ jumper, complete with a pot leaf decorated with tree lights. “Thank you @SnoopDogg for the Christmas Sweater,” Nelson wrote.

The pair have previously worked on a number of songs together including ‘My Medicine’ and ‘Roll Me Up’. The latter featured on Willie Nelson’s 2012 album ‘Heroes‘, which also included cover versions of Coldplay’s ‘The Scientist’ and Pearl Jam’s ‘Just Breathe’ as well as guest spots from singers Kris Kristofferson, Merle Haggard and Sheryl Crow.

Snoop Dogg is set to feature in the forthcoming hour long hip-hop special of The Simpsons later this month, alongside RZA and Common.

The Great Phatsby will mark a milestone in the series’ 29-year-history, constituting the first hour-long, continuous episode ever.

Empire star Taraji P. Henson and Key & Peele‘s Keegan-Michael Key will also appear in the special and music producer Jim Beanz has created original hip-hop songs for the episode.

The episode will revolve around the doomed friendship between Mr. Burns and a mysterious hip-hop mogul named… Jay G.

The story, which is narrated by Homer Simpson, takes place at Burns’ summer mansion in the Springfield Hamptons, and sees Jay G and Burns becoming friends before Jay G sends Burns into bankruptcy and assumes command of the nuclear plan, prompting Burns, Homer, and Bart to exact revenge on Jay G.

Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg previously admitted he was a fan of former X Factor contestant, Honey G – saying that he’d love to duet with her.

The ‘Signs’ hitmaker revealed that he was such a fan of the 35-year old ‘North Weezy’ resident that he would drop everything at a moment’s notice for the chance to rap with her in the show’s final, although it never actually happened.

“I will drop whatever I have on to give them an X Factor exclusive and duet with Honey”, the rapper added.