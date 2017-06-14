Watch Snoop Dogg narrate Planet Earth’s ‘Iguana Vs. Snake Chase’

Welcome to 'Plizzanet Earth'.

Snoop Dogg returned with another edition of his ‘Plizzanet Earth’ series, this time taking on the ‘Iguana Vs. Snake Chase’ from last year’s Planet Earth II: Islands.

The segment was recently named Virgin’s Must-See TV moment at the this year’s BAFTA Television Awards and features an iguana running away from a nest of snakes.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Snoop Dogg can be seen narrating the clip. He later says it reminds him of ‘his homeboys when they’re running from the police’. You can see the original scene below and the Snoop Dogg narrated version below that.

Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg has called on One Direction to reform. The rapper says they should get back together while they are still young.

He told The Metro: “I do think the One Direction guys will get back together. And that’s the smart thing to do. They got to do it while they are still young, nobody wants to see a boy band have a comeback in their forties.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“If they do it in the next year or two, they are still at a level where they can make another 20 or 30 million dollars each.”

The band, who are are currently on a hiatus have all recently released solo material.

Niall Horan recently discussed the possibility of a One Direction reunion, reiterating that the boy band still have albums left to record on their contract with Simon Cowell’s SYCO label.

“We were very close to [Cowell] for years and had a lot of success together,” Horan said. “I just felt like I wanted and needed a fresh start [at Capitol]. It’s a long time to be at a label I wanted to broaden my horizons and try something new. We both know that and when One Direction come back we’ll still have albums left to do.”