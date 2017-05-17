Watch Snoop Dogg reveal his top three greatest rappers

Snoop includes himself in the list

Snoop Dogg has revealed who he thinks are the three greatest rappers of all-time, listing himself amongst the top picks.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Snoop was asked by the host, “Who are your top three greatest rappers of all time?”. He replied: “Slick Rick, Ice Cube… and Snoop Dogg.”

Snoop also said that Brooklyn rapper Jimmy Spicer’s track ‘Adventures of Super Rhyme’ was the song that first inspired him to rap.

Back in April, Snoop Dogg described 2Pac as the “greatest rapper of all time” as he inducted the late rapper into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Describing the ‘human’ qualities of Shakur, Snoop spoke of 2Pac as “many different things at once. Hardheaded and intellectual, courageous and afraid, revolutionary and… oh yeah, don’t get it fucked up, gangsta.”

He also revealed that it was Shakur who handed him his first joint at an LA party, telling the crowd, “That’s right, Tupac is the one that got Snoop Dogg smoking weed. I was a zig-zag man before that.”

Snoop reminisced over a holiday the pair shared in South America, and recounted his memory of parasailing with Shakur whilst Suge Knight drove the boat. “You heard right. Snoop Dogg and 2Pac parasailing together. You got to remember, I had just beat my case and ‘Pac had just got out of prison. Does anybody know what parasailing is? Because we damn sure didn’t.”