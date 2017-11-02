Snoop Dogg stands over Donald Trump’s dead body on new album cover

The rapper has since deleted the controversial alternative image for 'Make America Crip Again'.

Snoop Dogg released a controversial alternative cover for his latest album yesterday (November 1).

The rapper posted an image to Instagram, showing alternative cover art for ‘Make America Crip Again‘, which was released on October 27.

He can be seen standing over a lifeless body covered in an American flag and wearing a toe tag that says ‘Trump’. The image parodies Ice Cube‘s 1991 album art for ‘Death Certificate’.

The post has since been deleted but the image can still be viewed on Wikipedia.

The original cover art for the album features a blue hat, akin to the ones adorned by Trump supporters.

available now on all streaming platforms ✊🏿 #MakeAmericaCripAgain A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Oct 27, 2017 at 4:48pm PDT

‘Make America Crip Again’ is the rapper’s 16th studio album, and his second full-length this year, after July’s ‘Neva Left’.

He took aim at Trump in the album’s title track ‘M.A.C.A.’ with the lyrics: “Don’t pretend like I’m with that bullshit your president been tweetin’.”

Back in March, former Trump rival Marco Rubio criticised Snoop Dogg for his ‘BADBADNOTGOOD’ music video, which saw the rapper pull a gun out on the US President.

“Can you imagine what the outcry would be if Snoop Dogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama?” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Jail time!”