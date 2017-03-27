Snow Patrol announce comeback album plans

Band haven't released an LP since 2011

Snow Patrol have teased their long awaited comeback album.

The band haven’t released an LP since 2011’s ‘Fallen Empires’ but they gave an update through Instagram over the weekend (March 26) confirming that album seven is likely to drop later this year and they are working with producer Jackknife Lee.

In a lengthy post, which you can view below, singer Gary Lighbody wrote: ”For the folks asking about the new snow patrol album, #SP7, here’s the news. we had a breakthrough recording session in Feb and are on the home straight. The awesome jacknife lee is in the producer’s chair as usual and we have more time with him in the studio in may/june and will be finished at the end of june. hopefully that gives us plenty of time to bring the album out this year. that is the plan. Plans are fallible but we’ll damn well try our best.”

He continued: “There have been a few false starts so i didn’t want to post something until i knew we were on the right track. we are. it’s sounding mighty. i’m very proud of what we’ve done so far and cannot wait for you all to hear it. thank you all for your patience and support. 6 years is a bloody eternity between albums we know so the fact people are still asking when it’s coming means a lot to us. we’ll post updates from the studio from late may onwards. big love good people. gL.x (sic)”

Snow Patrol have released six albums during their career starting with their 1998 debut ‘Songs For Polarbears’.

But it was their 2003 breakthrough album ‘Final Straw’ featuring ‘Run’ which brought the band to the mainstream in 2004.

They have since released ‘Eyes Open’ (2006), ‘A Hundred Million Suns’ (2008) and ‘Fallen Empires’.

Meanwhile, Lightbody has also posted a series of Bon Iver, Foy Vance, Ryan Adams, Leonard Cohen and John Martyn covers on the band’s official website.