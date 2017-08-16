Solange hits out at ‘racist ugly ass fuck bois’ following Charlottesville attacks

Singer deletes Twitter account before posting statement to Instagram

Solange has spoken out against white supremacists and “racist ugly ass fuck bois” following the Charlottesville attacks at the weekend.

The city of Charlottesville in Virginia saw rally supporters and counter-protesters come head-to-head with counter-protester Heather Heyes dying in a car attack which injured 19 others. James Fields, 20, has been charged with second-degree murder following the incident.

In a press conference on Tuesday (August 15), President Trump blamed “both sides” for the violence, claiming that not all alt-right protesters were white supremacists “by any stretch”. His comments have evoked widespread criticism.

Solange took to Twitter in response, calling for Takiyah Thompson – a 22 year-old Carolina Central University student arrested for taking down a Confederate monument – to be freed. “What we got to do to get my new hero Takiyah Thompson free,” she tweeted shortly before deleting her Twitter account.

The singer then shared a longer statement via an Instagram story in which she wrote: “Been trying to study myself, been trying to practice self preservation during this time and not give racist ugly ass fuck bois who reek of citronella my energy so I can preserve my spirit to perform this album. Fuck white supremacist[s], fuck nazis, fuck your stale ass bland ass monuments.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

See both Solange’s tweet and Instagram story below.

Meanwhile, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has also condemned the Charlottesville attacks.

Taking to Facebook to vent his frustrations, Armstrong wrote: “I feel like what happened in Charlottesville goes beyond the point of anger. It makes me sad and desperate. shocked. I f—king hate racism more than anything.”

“I fucking hate racism more than anything. music and social justice have always gone hand and hand with me. we wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for “the time they are a changing” .. some people don’t agree. the spirit of green day has always been about rising above oppression. and sticking up for what you believe in and singing it at the top of your lungs,” he added, ending the post with “Nazi punks fuck off.”