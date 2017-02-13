Solange responds to Grammys’ Beyoncé snub

The 'Lemonade' artist was overlooked in three of the major categories at last night's awards, with the honours instead going to Adele

Solange has responded to the Grammys awarding three of its major honours to Adele last night (February 12) – ahead of her sister Beyoncé – by reposting Frank Ocean‘s recent criticism of the awards ceremony.

In three of the most hotly-contested categories at the last night’s ceremony, Beyoncé lost out to Adele for Album of the Year (which went to Adele’s 2015 album ’25’), Record of the Year and Song of the Year ( both for Adele’s ‘Hello’). The decision not to recognise Beyoncé by awarding her any of the aforementioned prizes generated heated debate and criticism online, while Adele herself tried to argue during her acceptance speech for Album of the Year that Beyoncé’s 2016 album ‘Lemonade’ should have been awarded the honour instead.

Solange has now added to the clamour surrounding the Recording Academy’s choices by seemingly criticising the Grammys online. Posting a link to Frank Ocean’s recent statement on Tumblr that in part tore into the judging system of the Grammys, Solange wrote “whaddup Frank” – heavily suggesting that she endorsed Ocean’s take-down of the awards.

Part of Ocean’s missive – which was posted on Saturday night (February 11) – was directed at the Recording Academy’s decision last year to award Album of the Year to Taylor Swift for her record ‘1989’ – an honour that Ocean believes should have gone instead to Kendrick Lamar’s ‘To Pimp A Butterfly’. Solange was likely referring to this particular part of Ocean’s criticism with her post, linking them to last night’s events.

Beyoncé and Solange each won one award on the night for Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best R&B Performance respectively.

As mentioned, Adele herself claimed that she wasn’t worthy of the Album of the Year gong given that she had been up against Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’, and claimed in the post-awards post conference that she was at a loss as to why Beyoncé hadn’t been recognised, saying: “I feel like it was [Beyoncé’s] time to win. My view is: what the fuck does she have to do to win Album of the Year?”

See the full list of winners from last night’s Grammys here.