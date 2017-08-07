Solange and Earl Sweatshirt announce fundraiser for Los Angeles chef

The August 11 event takes place at a secret location

Solange and Earl Sweatshirt have announced a fundraiser for local Los Angeles chef Alisa Reynolds, owner of soul-food restaurant My Two Cents.

The secret location event – called Wind and Grind – takes place on August 11, with an event page promising “an evening to bring together community to support the imprint chef Alisa has cultivated through food, love, and fellowship.”

The line-up is yet to be announced, but will be curated by both Solange and Earl Sweatshirt. Tickets are aged 21+ and on sale for $35, with the location being sent along with each sale.

Reynolds is currently fundraising for a legal settlement, and seeking $130,000. She writes: “If I do not raise $130,000 by August 15, 2017, I may no longer be able to continue working at 2 Cents LA.”

Meanwhile, Solange recently joined her teenage obsession Incubus on-stage in New Orleans.

A new Earl Sweatshirt album is expected shortly, after the rapper teased new music this time last year.

Sweatshirt chose his performance at Calgary festival One Love Music, which ran on the weekend of September 10-11 2016, to debut the new material. He hasn’t released a full-length album since ‘I Don’t Like Shit, I Don’t Go Outside’ back in 2015.