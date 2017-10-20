Solange tells magazine “don’t touch my hair” after publishing edited cover photo

The 'A Seat At The Table' artist appeared on the cover of The Evening Standard Magazine today (October 20)

Solange has called out The Evening Standard Magazine after it appeared to digitally edit out some of her braids from its front cover.

The ‘A Seat At The Table’ artist graces today’s front cover (October 20) of the London newspaper’s weekly magazine, with the feature covering her ‘family, body politics and move into art’.

However, Solange has taken issue with the front cover after the magazine appeared to Photoshop out a significant section of her hairstyle.

Taking to Instagram, Solange posted the full version of the photo that The Evening Standard Magazine used for its cover, with the caption reading “dtmh [don’t touch my hair] @eveningstandardmagazine” – a reference to the ‘A Seat At The Table’ track.

dtmh @eveningstandardmagazine A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on Oct 19, 2017 at 9:25am PDT

See The Evening Standard Magazine‘s front cover below.

As reported by the BBC, Solange elaborated on her issues with the cover during a series of Instagram stories yesterday (October 19) – highlighting where the braids should have been on the cover by drawing a circle around the top of her head.

The Evening Standard Magazine have published a series of photographs from the Solange shoot on their Instagram account – see those below.

The writer of the feature, Angelica Jade Bastien, confirmed that she was “publicly disowning the piece” following the publication of the magazine’s front cover.

Bastien added: “I told my editors to take my name off of the byline because they distorted my work and reporting in ways that made me very uncomfortable – which was heartbreaking given how much work I put into it and my interest in Solange as an artist.”