Solange, Jamie xx, Chase & Status and more for Lovebox 2017

Annie Mac, Giggs, Rag 'N' Bone Man and many more will also be heading to London's Victoria Park

Solange, Jamie xx, Chase & Status and many more are among the latest names added to the massive line-up for Lovebox 2017.

Also joining the previously announced Friday night headliner of Frank Ocean will be Jess Glynne, Annie Mac, Giggs, Andy C, Mac Miller, Rag n Bone Man, Sampha Kaytranada, Kurupt FM, Anne-Marie, AJ Tracey, Ray BLK, Mist, Raye, Jamie Jones, Ricardo Villalobos, Seth Troxler, Dixon, Kolsch (DJ Set), Eats Everything, and Bicep.

Watch Chase & Status announcing their headline slot before

Not only that, but fellow additions heading to London’s Victoria Park this summer will be Kink (live), Jazzy Jeff, Richy Ahmed, Solardo, Jesse Rose, Craig Richards, Terry Francis, Waff, Norman Jay, Gerd Janson, Horse Meat Disco, Mick Jenkins, Soulection, Mike Servito, Lewis Boardman, Dreem Teem, Klose1, Late Nite Tuff Guy, Work It, Jallie B, Club Drive, Artikal, Dr Packer, Ellie Cocks, Fort Romeau, Salen, GW Harrison, Hammer, Jack Swift, Jimmy Switch, Rex Orange County, Lindsey Matthews, Will Taylor, and Hot Blood.

Many more acts are set to be announced in the weeks ahead.

Lovebox 2017 takes place at Victoria Park in London from 14-15 July. Tickets are available now and on sale here.

On the day after, Citadel Festival takes over Victoria Park for a headline set from a UK exclusive from Foals – with many more to be announced.