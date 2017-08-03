Solange performs live with Incubus in New Orleans

The left-field pairing performed 'Aqueous Transmission' together

Solange joined Incubus on-stage last night (August 2), performing their track ‘Aqueous Transmission’ together in New Orleans.

As part of Incubus’ current US tour, the arena-rockers pulled into New Orleans’ Champion’s Square. After a 19 song main set, they returned to the stage for an encore with Solange in tow, to perform the hit from their 2001 album ‘Morning View’.

In a recent Teen Vogue piece in which Solange wrote a letter to her younger self, the ‘Cranes In The Sky’ star admitted that she had a teenage crush on Incubus singer Brandon Boyd, referring to her teen self as “the Rasta-vegan-thrifter-who-is-determined-to-marry-Brandon-Boyd”.

Watch footage of the collaboration below.

#Solange sings #AqueousTransmission with #Incubus in #NOLA A post shared by docgreene (@docgreene) on Aug 2, 2017 at 8:42pm PDT

Incubus released their latest album ‘8’ earlier this year. Around the same time, they were spotted in the studio with Deftones and Skrillex.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Meanwhile, Solange recently ‘broke out of hospital’ to perform at London’s Lovebox festival.

The musician shared the news with the crowd gathered at her set at the Victoria Park event, as she headlined The West Stage.

“I was in hospital this morning,” she said. “I was in hospital for three days. After my show I had a serious episode and was told I shouldn’t perform.

“And so I broke out of that bitch this morning because I knew this place was going to be filled with so much love.”