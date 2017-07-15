Solange says she ‘broke out of hospital’ to perform at Lovebox

The musician claimed she had been told not to perform by doctors

Solange claimed she had broken out of hospital to perform at Lovebox Festival yesterday (July 14).

The musician shared the news with the crowd gathered at her set at the Victoria Park event, as she headlined The West Stage in association with Noisey.

“I was in hospital this morning,” she said. “I was in hospital for three days. After my show I had a serious episode and was told I shouldn’t perform.

“And so I broke out of that bitch this morning because I knew this place was going to be filled with so much love.”

Solange had previously performed in Switzerland at the Montreux Jazz Festival on July 11.

Her set at Lovebox featured songs from her 2016 album, ‘A Seat At The Table‘, such as ‘Cranes In The Sky’, ‘Don’t You Wait’ and ‘Mad’.

“I want to come back when I’m feeling better because I’m giving you the best that I’ve got, but I still have much more in me,” she announced later. “But I knew I was not missing seeing you and all of these popping ass black and brown people. So thank you for always being there for me. I have so much gratitude.”

@saintrecords got me right in the feels ❤️ #Mad #ASeatAtTheTable #Solo #Solange #Lovebox #SoMuchMelanin A post shared by Gurpz Lota ♒ Snapchat gurpz_88 (@gurpzlota) on Jul 15, 2017 at 6:48am PDT

Don't Touch My Hair coz my wig has flown!! @saintrecords @samphaaa #solange #sampha #donttouchmyhair #lovebox #music #livemusic A post shared by Maria Sonia (@maria_slarmada) on Jul 15, 2017 at 6:44am PDT

As the Evening Standard reports, the stage was drenched in red light as she performed. Solange was joined by dancers and a brass band dressed in red during her set.

Afterwards, she took to Twitter to thank fans at the festival again. “been a hell of a 72 hrs, but damn lovebox u made me feel better than any doctor could have,” she wrote. “can’t put into words how much that meant to me.

“thank you again London/Lovebox for giving me such an abundance of love. like that was so potent. im so appreciative. & @Sampha my G! bless.”

Lovebox continues today with sets from Chase & Status, Jess Glynne, Kano and more.