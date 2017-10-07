Someone’s made a mash-up of Donald Trump singing Dua Lipa’s ‘New Rules’

It's terrifying(ly good).

Dua Lipa‘s latest single ‘New Rules’ has received an unlikely new remix – in the form of a Trump mashup.

Twitter user @fkajack posted the 38 second video, made up of clips of Trump’s campaign speeches dubbed over Dua’s hit single.

The user tweeted it with the caption: “Trump singing Dua Lipa’s New Rules low key goes off.”

Dua and her team don’t seem too impressed by the video.

Radio 1 DJ Greg James alerted the singer to the video on Twitter, saying, “Oh god”, with Dua responding, “No”.

The singer’s drummer William Bowerman tweeted: “My dad just emailed me this”, with fellow Dua musician Ed Seed responding: “Nope bin it. No laughs with Trump ever.”

The singer scored her first-ever UK number one single with the track back in August.

The song, taken from the London artist’s acclaimed self-titled debut album, is the first UK number one single by a female solo artist since Adele‘s all-conquering ‘Hello’ in 2015.

Dua won Best New Artist at the VO5 NME Awards 2017 back in February

She recently announced a UK and Ireland arena tour for 2018. Dates below:

April 10 – Dublin, Ireland: Olympia Theatre

April 12 – Glasgow, UK: The SSE Hydro

April 14 – Manchester, UK: O2 Apollo Manchester

April 17 – Birmingham, UK: Genting Arena

April 18 – Cardiff, UK: Motorpoint Arena

April 20 – London, UK: Alexandra Palace