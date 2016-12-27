Sony Music and Bob Dylan Twitter accounts hacked, tweet false news of Britney Spears’ death

The rumour was reportedly spread by hacker group OurMine

The Sony Music and Bob Dylan twitter accounts were hacked yesterday (December 26). Both accounts tweeted out false reports of Britney Spears’ death.

The first message came from the Sony Music Global Twitter account, which read “RIP @britneyspears #RIPBritney”. It was quickly followed by a second, “britney spears is dead by accident! we will tell you more soon #RIPbritney”. A similar tweet was soon posted from Bob Dylan’s official Twitter account.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the rumour appears to have been spread by OurMine, a hacker group who were responsible for recent hacks of the Marvel and Netflix accounts. Later tweets from both Sony and Dylan credited the organisation. Britney Spears is yet to respond to the tweets.

