Soulja Boy drops Chris Brown and 50 Cent diss track

'Hit 'Em With The Draco' comes ahead of the rapper's proposed boxing match against Brown

Soulja Boy has released a Chris Brown and 50 Cent diss track called ‘Hit ‘Em With The Draco’.

Best known for his 2007 hit ‘Crank That (Soulja Boy)’, the rapper has recently engaged in a public feud with Brown, with the pair set to go head-to-head in an upcoming celebrity boxing match.

Soulja Boy is apparently being trained for the bout by former world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr, while Brown will be trained by Mike Tyson. 50 Cent has backed Brown ahead of the fight.

In this new diss track, Soulja Boy pokes fun at 50 Cent’s recent financial troubles (“You made all that money off Vitamin Water and then filed for bankruptcy”) while promising to “knock Chris Brown out when I see him”.

Hear ‘Hit ‘Em With The Draco’ below.

Brown and Soulja Boy started a public feud earlier this mpnth (January 3) after Brown apparently threatened Soulja Boy for liking a picture of the singer’s ex-girlfriend, model-actress Karrueche Tran, on Instagram.

Mike Tyson, meanwhile, is reportedly working on his own diss track aimed at Soulja Boy.

Taking to Twitter on January 9, Tyson revealed that he’d “dropped heat” in the studio by recording a diss track about Soulja Boy. Apparently featuring vocals from Chris Brown and produced by Damon Elliot, Tyson has promised that ‘If You Show Up’ will be released soon.