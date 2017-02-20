Soulja Boy claims Chris Brown has pulled out of their celebrity boxing match

The pair had previously been set to fight

Soulja Boy has claimed that Chris Brown has pulled out of their planned boxing match.

Best known for his 2007 hit ‘Crank That (Soulja Boy)’, Soulja Boy has recently been engaged in a public feud with Brown, with the pair previously set to go head-to-head in a boxing match.

Soulja Boy was apparently being trained for the bout by former world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr, while Brown was said to be trained by Mike Tyson.

Now Soulja Boy has taken to Twitter to claim that Brown’s manager had called his manager to say that the fight is “off” and that Brown wouldn’t be signing a contract for the boxing match to go ahead.

“I aint gon say he a bitch or he shook or nothing. I’m just gon say he don’t wanna fight. simple. I can’t force him to sign the shit,” Soulja Boy added.

Brown and Soulja Boy started a public feud last month (January 3) after Brown apparently threatened Soulja Boy for liking a picture of the singer’s ex-girlfriend, model-actress Karrueche Tran, on Instagram.

Mike Tyson, meanwhile, is reportedly working on his own diss track aimed at Soulja Boy. Taking to Twitter on January 9, Tyson revealed that he’d “dropped heat” in the studio by recording a diss track about Soulja Boy. Apparently featuring vocals from Chris Brown and produced by Damon Elliot, Tyson has promised that ‘If You Show Up’ will be released soon.