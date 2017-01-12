Soulja Boy robbed for the second time in a week?

Rapper is preparing to face Chris Brown in a celebrity boxing match

Soulja Boy was reportedly burgled at his Los Angeles home, which could make it the second time in a week that the rapper has been robbed.

Best known for his 2007 hit ‘Crank That (Soulja Boy)’, the rapper has recently engaged in a public feud with Chris Brown, with the pair set to go head-to-head in an upcoming celebrity boxing match.

Last week, footage emerged of Soulja Boy getting into a disagreement with a stranger while recording an Instagram Live video. 50 Cent later claimed that the rapper had been robbed of his chain during the incident.

Now TMZ reports that Soulja Boy had his Hollywood Hills home broken into early Tuesday morning (January 10), with a thief taking $10,000 in cash and $12,000 in jewellery. The rapper wasn’t home at the time.

See footage of the prior Instagram Live incident below.

Soulja Boy and R&B singer Brown have taken their recent dispute to the next level since the turn of the year, with the pair agreeing to face off in a celebrity boxing match.

Soulja Boy is apparently being trained for the bout by former world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr, while Brown will be trained by Mike Tyson.

Brown and Soulja Boy started a public feud last week (January 3) after Brown apparently threatened Soulja Boy for liking a picture of the singer’s ex-girlfriend, model-actress Karrueche Tran, on Instagram.