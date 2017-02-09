Soulwax announce first new album in 12 years, recorded in just one take

'From Deewee' will be released in March
Soulwax have announced details of their first new album in 12 years – and it was recorded live all in one take.
Last year saw the band return with new track ‘Transient Program For Drums And Machinery’ and announce a UK and European tour. Now, the Dewaele brothers have shared news of the long-awaited follow-up to 2005’s ‘Nite Versions’. Their last release was the compilation soundtrack for 2016’s ‘Belgica’.
‘FROM DEEWEE’ was recorded in their own studio in Ghent, Belgium on February 7 2017 and will be released on March 24. Check out the artwork below.
“Based on the ‘Transient Program For Drums and Machinery’ which began touring in the summer of 2016, we set out to record these songs live with the exact same setup, machines and musicians as we had on the road”, said the band.
Soulwax’s upcoming tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale now.
Wednesday 29 March – Magazzini Generali Milan, Italy
Thursday 30 March – Halle 622 Zurich, Switzerland
Friday 31 March – Live Music Hall Cologne, Germany
Saturday 1 April – Huxleys Berlin, Germany
Monday 3 April – Elysee Montmartre Paris, France
Tuesday 4 April – Paradiso Amsterdam, Holland
Wednesday 5 April – Rockhal Luxembourg
Friday 7 April – L’Aeronef Lille, France
Saturday 8 April – Electric Brixton London, UK
Sunday 9 April – Ritz Manchester, UK
Tuesday 11 April – Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium
