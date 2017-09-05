Soulwax announce UK tour dates for December

Tickets go on general sale this Friday (September 8).

Soulwax have announced a December European tour which includes a pair of UK dates.

The Belgian dancefloor kings will play London’s Roundhouse on December 15 and Manchester Academy on December 17. Tickets for the shows go on pre-sale at 9am on Thursday (September 7) and on general sale at 9am on Friday (September 8).

The group’s current touring lineup is led by original band member Stefaan Van Leuven on bass guitar and synth. He’s accompanied on stage by six other musicians including no fewer than three drummers.

The new headline shows follow a summer of well-received festival sets from the Belgian live maestros. Their UK stops includes Meltdown and Latitude, and they played huge UK festivals including Rock Werchter, Benicassim, Bilbao BBK, Rock en Seine and Alive.

In March of this year, Soulwax released their first album in 12 years. Titled ‘FROM DEEWEE’, it was recorded in the group’s own studio in in Ghent, Belgium all in one take. The album’s latest single is ‘Is It Always Binary’ – check out a live version of the song below.

In 2016, Soulwax compiled the concept soundtrack album ‘Belgica’. They also took their ‘Despacio’ show on the road for select dates with LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy, as well as heavily touring as 2MANYDJS.