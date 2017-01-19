SoundCloud reveals its most popular track, album and artist of 2016

The year in music via the streaming service

SoundCloud has provided a look back at 2016 in music, revealing its top artist, album and track of the year.

A newly-released infographic confirms that Chance The Rapper‘s independently released ‘Coloring Book’ mixtape was the most listened-to release on the platform last year, while Desiigner‘s viral hit ‘Panda’ was the most played track.

Philadelphia rapper Lil Uzi Vert was the most followed artist on Soundcloud during 2016, while hip-hop, house, pop, electronic and rock were the top five genres last year.

“Because of you, our connected community of listeners, curators and creators, SoundCloud is constantly driving culture and creativity forward and creating new trends,” the company writes in a statement. “In many cases, what’s ‘breaking’ or ‘new’ everywhere else, is born on SoundCloud.”

Meanwhile, SoundCloud will no longer remove DJ mixes due to copyright infringement, its founder Eric Wahlforss has confirmed.

Producer Four Tet previously criticised SoundCloud, calling the company “a total slice of shit”, after the service prevented him from uploading one of his own remixes in error.

It was recently reported that Spotify has dropped out of talks to take over SoundCloud. The deal was said to be worth £535 million.