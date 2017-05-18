The cause of death has yet to be determined.

Soundgarden and Audioslave singer Chris Cornell has died, aged 52.

Cornell’s representative Brian Bumbery told the Associated Press that Cornell had passed away last night (May 17). Bumbery said Cornell’s death was “sudden and unexpected”, and no cause has been offered yet.

Just hours earlier, Cornell had played a full, 20-song Soundgarden gig at the city’s Fox Theatre venue.

Bumbery added that Cornell’s family have asked for privacy. He said they will be “working closely” with a medical examiner to determine the cause of death.

Cornell was best known for fronting Seattle grunge band Soundgarden from 1984 to 1997 and again from 2010 to the present day. The band’s most successful album, 1994’s ‘Superunknown’, charted at Number One in the US and sold nine million copies worldwide.

Cornell later fronted Audioslave, who released three albums between 2002 and 2006. He also released four solo albums, the most recent of which, ‘Higher Truth’, came out in 2015. Earlier this year he teamed up with Sting to perform a number of Soundgarden and The Police songs at a charity gig.

Cornell’s song ‘You Know My Name’ served as the theme to 2006 Bond film Casino Royale. It became a Top Ten hit in the UK.

He is survived by his second wife, publicist Vicky Karayiannis, and by three children.

Best Coast, Nile Rodgers and Dave Navarro are among those paying tribute to Cornell on Twitter.