Soundgarden drummer pays tribute to Chris Cornell

Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron has become the first member of the band to pay tribute to their late frontman, Chris Cornell.

The singer passed away on Wednesday evening (May 17) after a gig in Detroit, having been found dead in his hotel room. He was 52.

Numerous tributes from the music world have poured in for Cornell following the tragic news, which included a poem written by the frontman’s Audioslave bandmate and Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello.

Cameron is the first member of Soundgarden to pay tribute to Cornell, with the drummer sharing a few emotional words about his bandmate on Facebook. “My dark knight is gone,” he wrote. “Thank you for the incredible outpouring of kindness and love.” [via Alternative Nation]

Cornell’s bandmate in Temple of The Dog, Mike McCready, also paid tribute to the late musician this weekend.

McCready, who plays guitar in Pearl Jam, thanked Cornell for giving him his big break in the music business, writing: “Chris Cornell painted in song the darkness and beauty of life in Seattle. Chris means a lot to me today, as he trusted me to play on Temple. He handed me a dream in getting to actually play on beautiful songs.”