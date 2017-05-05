Sources respond to rumours of Led Zeppelin reforming to play Desert Trip 2017

Could the legends return?

‘Sources’ have responded to the rumours that Led Zeppelin have been booked to reform to play at Desert Trip 2017.

Earlier this week, speculation spread that the rock veterans would be reuniting when Robert Plant’s website went blank apart from a message that read ‘any time now‘.

Feel Numb meanwhile, claimed that the band would be performing at the next edition of Desert Trip festival in the US. Last month also saw Gary Tovar, the founder of AEG’s Goldenvoice promotion unit tell The Guardian “we’d like to bring up the Led [Zeppelin], if you know what I mean,”

However, Billboard say that ‘sources’ say that ‘no deal is in place’ for Led Zep to perform, and that Desert Trip has not yet been announced for 2017.

Read more: Which megastars should headline Desert Trip 2017?

Last year’s Desert Trip featured headline performances from The Rolling Stones, alongside Paul McCartney, Neil Young, Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters, and The Who.

The legendary rock band last performed together in December 2007, when they played at London’s The O2 as part of the Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert. Over 20 million requests were made for tickets to the show. It has also been noted that the band will celebrate their 50th anniversary next year, with Plant possibly keen to mark the milestone with a special performance – or tour – later this year and into 2018.