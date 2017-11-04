South Carolina mayor tweets Jay-Z lyrics after not guilty verdict in DUI case

Welborn Adams failed a breath test back in 2015

A South Carolina mayor has taken inspiration from Jay-Z to celebrate being found not guilty in a DUI case.

Welborn Adams, mayor of Greenwood, SC, was pulled over by police in 2015 following his wife’s 40th birthday, according to the Associated Press. He was yards away from his home, but failed sobriety tests and a breath test, with his blood-alcohol level measuring 0.09. The legal limit is 0.08.

As Uproxx reports, Adams was found not guilty this week. His wife testified that clumsiness and a torn Achilles would impair his ability to complete a sobriety test, while his defence attorney claimed the arresting officer had not given his client enough time to read the form and give his consent for a breath test.

Following the verdict, Adams took to Twitter to celebrate the result, using lyrics from Jay-Z’s ‘Izzo (H.O.V.A.)‘ to do so. “In the words of Jay Z,” he wrote, “Not guilty, y’all got to feel me #vindicated”.

Meanwhile, Jay-Z recently responded to the Houston Texans’ owner’s controversial comments on the ongoing NFL protests.

A number of NFL players have taken to protesting during the national anthem at games, often by taking a knee rather than standing, as a response to systemic racism in the game and the country at large. The protests have proven controversial, with owner of the Houston Texans Bob McNair remarking that “we can’t have inmates running the prison” – a statement which has drawn its own criticisms, prompting McNair to retract his comments.

The rapper responded to the comments on stage in Anaheim, California. “Injuring themselves on the field, giving it all they got. That’s how they look at you. That’s what they think about you,” he said at the first stop of his US tour in support of new album ‘4:44’. “We got so much further to go. The truth is we all believe in whatever you believe in. God, Allah. Whatever you believe in, we come from one source which means we are all brothers and sisters at the end of the day.”