South Park parodies Kendrick Lamar’s ‘HUMBLE.’

A country version of the track was performed by Jim Bob, playing a real life Amazon Echo

South Park‘s season premiere last night saw the iconic cartoon parody Kendrick Lamar‘s ‘HUMBLE.’

The show’s 21st season was launched with episode which explored the rise of white nationalism in America, framing many of the troubles to be based around Americans’ fear of the rise of technological automation. The ‘DAMN.’ track was turned into a country tune by the show’s hillbilly character Jim Bob, who himself was playing the role of a real-life Amazon Echo.

It’s the latest in a long line of South Park musical parodies, including Lorde, Radiohead, Kanye West and many more.

‘HUMBLE.’ was the lead single from Kendrick Lamar’s most recent album, ‘DAMN.’. Released back in April, the record features credited guest spots from Rihanna and U2 on the tracklist. The full credits for ‘DAMN.’ also revealed that the likes of Kaytranada, James Blake, BADBADNOTGOOD and producer Mike WiLL Made-It contributed to the record.

Earlier this month, South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone talked about the “headfuck” of attempting to satirise Donald Trump.

“Last year was such a headfuck, and we were so happy when it was done,” Parker told The Hollywood Reporter. “And we just wanted to go back to the kids, which we still do. But it’s also like, you can’t avoid [Garrison as Trump]. So, we are not actively putting it in, but we are not actively leaving it out. It’s the world we live in.”

Stone also confirmed that the new season won’t adopt the same narrative thread as last year as “it was just really hard” to produce on a weekly basis.