‘Space Jam’ soundtrack to be reissued on vinyl

The Space Jam soundtrack is getting reissued on vinyl, set for release on Record Store Day (April 22), via Atlantic.

The 1996 movie starring basketball superstar Michael Jordan and Bill Murray, also featured Looney Tunes characters including Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck.

The soundtrack was originally released on vinyl in 1996 but has become a rare gem, with copies being sold for hundreds of dollars on sites like Discogs.

The soundtrack includes R. Kelly‘s ‘I Believe I Can Fly’ as well as D’Angelo, Quad City DJ’s, Seal, Salt-N-Pepa, Monica, Barry White (with Chris Rock), Busta Rhymes, LL Cool J, Method Man, Coolio, and B Real.

You can see the full track listing below.

01 Seal – Fly Like An Eagle

02 Coolio – The Winner

03 Quad City DJs – Space Jam

04 R. Kelly – I Believe I Can Fly

05 B-Real, Busta Rhymes, Coolio, LL Cool J, Method Man – Hit Em High (The Monsters Anthem)

06 D’Angelo – I Found My Smile Again

07 Monica – For You I Will

08 Salt N Pepa – Upside Down (Round-N-Round)

09 Robin S. – Givin’ U All That I Got

10 Barry White & Chris Rock – Basketball Jones

11 All-4-One – I Turn To You

12 R. Kelly – All Of My Days [ft. Changing Faces and Jay Z]

13 Spin Doctors – That’s The Way (I Like It) [ft. Biz Markie]

14 Bugs Bunny – Buggin’

The full list of releases for Record Store Day 2017 were unveiled earlier today (March 21).

Over 500 releases have been announced to be made exclusively available through independent record shops on Saturday 22 April – on vinyl, picture disc, cassette and much more.

Key releases this year include live albums from David Bowie, along with his collaboration with Placebo ‘Without You I’m Nothing’ being issued on picture disc vinyl for the first time. Other notable vinyl releases include a triple live album of Iggy Pop’s ‘Post Pop Depression’ show from Royal Albert Hall, The Cure’s greatest hits and acoustic hits on deluxe vinyl and even Toto’s ‘Africa’ on vinyl in the shape of the continent.

“Shops all over the country will be supporting the releases with an array of events – live music, raffles, quizzes, giveaways and more – offering a day that truly celebrates the record shop culture that we all live and breathe every day,” said Natasha Youngs of Resident Music in Brighton. “The UK’s independent record shops are a fiercely diverse set of businesses but this event brings us together to celebrate our differences.”