Spice Girl Geri Halliwell names her new baby after George Michael

Geri Halliwell has revealed that she has named her new baby boy after George Michael.

The Spice Girls singer (now known by her married name of Geri Horner) recently confirmed the birth of her son Montague George Hector Horner on Instagram.

“Montague George Hector Horner arrived this morning, a beautiful little brother for Bluebell and Olivia,” she wrote.

According to The Mirror, the baby’s middle name is a nod to the late music icon, with whom she was close friends.

#monty 👶🏼

Montague is her first child with Formula 1 star Christian Horner, who she married in 2015.

Halliwell was among a host of stars who paid tribute to Michael when he died on Christmas Day 2016.

At the time she wrote: “So so sad, R.I.P George, a dear friend, the kindest, most generous & talented person. My thoughts are with his family.”

George Michael passed away on 25 December 2016. He was 53. A post-mortem to investigate his cause of death came back inconclusive. It has since been revealed that he planned to release a new album in 2017.

Fans are campaigning for a special memorial bench near his home on Hampstead Heath.

An online petition has been launched to try and persuade the City of London Corporation, which manages the heath, to agree to the idea.

Meanwhile it was recently reported that Victoria Beckham had stopped a Spice Girls reunion tour after preventing the group from performing their old songs.

The former band member, who is not involved in the reunion, is said to have asked her lawyers to block Mel B, Emma Bunton and Halliwell from performing the group’s classic tracks.

Last year marked two decades since the girl group’s breakthrough single ‘Wannabe’, which was released in July 1996. Bunton, Halliwell and Brown posted a video on YouTube at the time in which they hinted at a possible comeback gig.