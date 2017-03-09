Spice Girls’ Geri breaks down talking about George Michael on live TV

Geri Horner (formally Halliwell) cries in 'This Morning' interview

Appearing on ITV’s This Morning, ex-Spice Girl Geri Horner revealed how close she was to George Michael, who passed away on Christmas Day last year.

As the topic of conversation steered toward the deceased singer, Horner began to reminiscence about her relationship with the singer and how hard his passing was for her.

“I’m gonna cry talking about it”, she began.

“I absolutely loved him. When I left The Spice Girls, he took me under his wing. He was such a lovely person.”

Horner gave birth to her son Monty six weeks ago. Reflecting on Michael’s death, she continued: “Suddenly I have a baby. It was circle of life. He was such a good man. What I like, real friends tell you how it is.”

“When you know a human being, he says it how it is, he was very mentoring. He’d tell me when I was rubbish, tell me when I was good. He was quite normal.”

Watch Geri Horner pay tribute and reflect on her relationship with George Michael below:

The cause of George Michael’s death as now been confirmed as natural causes by an Oxfordshire coroner. The 53-year-old singer-songwriter’s funeral was previously delayed after an ‘inconclusive‘ initial post-mortem.

AFP/Getty Images

The coroner was quoted as saying, “As there is a confirmed natural cause of death, being dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver, the investigation is being discontinued and there is no need for an inquest or any further enquiries.

“No further updates will be provided and the family requests the media and public respect their privacy.”

Read more: Watch Stella McCartney’s surprise George Michael tribute at Paris Fashion Week