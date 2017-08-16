‘I felt like a f**king monster’ – Chris Brown looks back on Rihanna pre-Grammys assault

'It was never OK'

Chris Brown has spoken out about his history of domestic violence, and his altercation with Rihanna before the 2009 Grammy Awards.

In February 2009, Chris Brown and Rihanna were involved in a fight while on their way to the Grammy Awards Ceremony. He was later found guilty of felony assault. Now, Brown has opened up about the incident in a new documentary, ‘Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life’. He discusses how the former couple had an argument after a woman that Brown had previously slept with attended the same pre-Grammys party.

“She starts going off, she throws the phone, ‘I hate you!’, whatever, whatever, she starts hitting me, we’re in a little Lamborghini, you know she’s fighting me,” said Brown in the clip. “Like I remember she tried to kick me, just like her beating shit, but then I really hit her. With a closed fist, like I punched her, and it busted her lip, and when I saw it I was in shock, I was ‘fuck, why did I hit her like that?'”

He continued: “So from there she’s…spitting blood in my face, it raised me even more. It’s a real fight in the car, and we driving in the street.

“She grabbed my nuts. And when she did that, I bite her arm while I’m still trying to drive.”

Looking back on his behaviour, Brown added: “I still love Rihanna, but I’m just going to be honest – we would fight each other, she would hit me, I would hit her, but it never was OK. It was always a point to where we talk about it like, ‘what the fuck are we doing?’

He added: “My trust totally was lost with her. She hated me after that. I tried everything, she didn’t care. She just didn’t trust me after that. From there, it just went downhill because there were too many verbal fights, physical fights as well. Mutual sides.”

“There was always a point where we’d talk about it like, ‘What the fuck are we doing?. Like, ‘I don’t like you slapping me.’ If I go on stage I got a scratch on my face and I gotta explain it like, ‘Oh, no I fell.’ If you got a scar or a bruise you gotta put make-up on. I’m not ever trying to put my hands on any female.”

“I felt like a fucking monster.”

Speaking about the assault in 2012, Rihanna told Oprah: “It was embarrassing. It was humiliating. I lost my best friend. I was resentful. I held a grudge. I was dark.”

Rihanna is yet to respond to Brown’s latest comments in the documentary.

The pair briefly reunited in 2013, but the relationship ended shortly afterwards.

Chris Brown’s new album ‘Heartbreak On A Full Moon’ is due for release later this year.

For support and information on domestic abuse, call the National Domestic Abuse Helpline 24 hours a day on 0808 2000 247 or visit here.