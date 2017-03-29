Splendour In The Grass unveil massive 2017 line-up

Check out the line-up down under that everyone is talking about

Splendour In The Grass have unveiled a massive line-up for their 2017 festival, featuring the likes of Queens Of The Stone Age, The xx, LCD Soundsystem, Haim, Royal Blood, and many, many more.

One of the most impressive festival line-ups of the year so far, the Australian bash also features Sigur Ros, Two Door Cinema Club, Tove Lo, Father John Misty, Stormzy, Catfish & The Bottlemen, Bonobo and many more.

The bill is topped by headliners The xx, who continue to tour their campaign for the acclaimed 2017 album ‘I See You‘ – alongside Queens Of The Stone Age who have reportedly ‘just finished’ recording their new album, and LCD Soundsystem who are said to be nearing completion on their long-awaited fourth album.

Haim meanwhile have promised a ‘modern, exciting and fearless’ new album due out later this year, while Royal Blood are expected to announce their second record any day now.

Taking place at North Byron Parklands from July 21-23, tickets are on sale from 9am on Thursday April 6 and will be available here.

Check out the full line-up below

The full Splendour In The Grass line-up is:

The xx

Queens of the Stone Age

LCD Soundsystem

Royal Blood

HAIM

Sigur Rós

ScHoolboy Q (only Aus show)

Vance Joy

Two Door Cinema Club

Peking Duk

RL Grime

Bonobo

Father John Misty

Catfish and the Bottlemen

Tash Sultana

Paul Kelly

Stormzy

King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard

George Ezra

Future Islands (only Aus show)

Banks

Bernard Fanning

Dune Rats

Cut Copy

Ásgeir

Allday

Meg Mac

Rag ‘N’ Bone Man

Thundamentals

Lil’ Yachty

San Cisco

Client Liaison

Real Estate

Dan Sultan

Vallis Alps

D.D Dumbo

Maggie Rogers

Tove Lo

POND

Big Scary

The Smith Street Band

Oh Wonder

A.B. Original

Dope Lemon

The Kite String Tangle

Young Franco

Julia Jacklin

Kingswood

Amy Shark

Luca Brasi

The Lemon Twigs

Vera Blue

Slumberjack

Bad//Dreems

Bag Raiders

Topaz Jones

Middle Kids

Ocean Grove

Confidence Man

Bishop Briggs

Late Nite Tuff Guy

Julien Baker

Kilter

Lany

Hockey Dad

Kirin J Callinan

Airling

Cosmo’s Midnight

Gretta Ray

Moonbase

The Peep Tempel

Tornado Wallace

The Murlocs

Mallrat

Luke Million

The Wilson Pickers

Romare

Jarrow

Good Boy

Kuren

Oneman

Winston Surfshirt

Set Mo

HWLS

Harvey Sutherland and Bermuda

CC:Disco!

Enschway

DJHMC

Nite Fleit

Alice Ivy

Willow Beats

Willaris. K

Mookhi