Splendour In The Grass unveil massive 2017 line-up

Check out the line-up down under that everyone is talking about
Splendour In The Grass have unveiled a massive line-up for their 2017 festival, featuring the likes of Queens Of The Stone Age, The xx, LCD Soundsystem, Haim, Royal Blood, and many, many more.
One of the most impressive festival line-ups of the year so far, the Australian bash also features Sigur Ros, Two Door Cinema Club, Tove Lo, Father John Misty, Stormzy, Catfish & The Bottlemen, Bonobo and many more.
The bill is topped by headliners The xx, who continue to tour their campaign for the acclaimed 2017 album ‘I See You‘ – alongside Queens Of The Stone Age who have reportedly ‘just finished’ recording their new album, and LCD Soundsystem who are said to be nearing completion on their long-awaited fourth album.
Haim meanwhile have promised a ‘modern, exciting and fearless’ new album due out later this year, while Royal Blood are expected to announce their second record any day now.
Taking place at North Byron Parklands from July 21-23, tickets are on sale from 9am on Thursday April 6 and will be available here.
Check out the full line-up below
The full Splendour In The Grass line-up is:
The xx
Queens of the Stone Age
LCD Soundsystem
Royal Blood
HAIM
Sigur Rós
ScHoolboy Q (only Aus show)
Vance Joy
Two Door Cinema Club
Peking Duk
RL Grime
Bonobo
Father John Misty
Catfish and the Bottlemen
Tash Sultana
Paul Kelly
Stormzy
King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard
George Ezra
Future Islands (only Aus show)
Banks
Bernard Fanning
Dune Rats
Cut Copy
Ásgeir
Allday
Meg Mac
Rag ‘N’ Bone Man
Thundamentals
Lil’ Yachty
San Cisco
Client Liaison
Real Estate
Dan Sultan
Vallis Alps
D.D Dumbo
Maggie Rogers
Tove Lo
POND
Big Scary
The Smith Street Band
Oh Wonder
A.B. Original
Dope Lemon
The Kite String Tangle
Young Franco
Julia Jacklin
Kingswood
Amy Shark
Luca Brasi
The Lemon Twigs
Vera Blue
Slumberjack
Bad//Dreems
Bag Raiders
Topaz Jones
Middle Kids
Ocean Grove
Confidence Man
Bishop Briggs
Late Nite Tuff Guy
Julien Baker
Kilter
Lany
Hockey Dad
Kirin J Callinan
Airling
Cosmo’s Midnight
Gretta Ray
Moonbase
The Peep Tempel
Tornado Wallace
The Murlocs
Mallrat
Luke Million
The Wilson Pickers
Romare
Jarrow
Good Boy
Kuren
Oneman
Winston Surfshirt
Set Mo
HWLS
Harvey Sutherland and Bermuda
CC:Disco!
Enschway
DJHMC
Nite Fleit
Alice Ivy
Willow Beats
Willaris. K
Mookhi