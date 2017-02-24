Spoon and Glass Animals join stellar line-up for NOS Alive 2017

The Portuguese festival will take place in the capital Lisbon from 6-8 July

Spoon and Glass Animals have been added to the line-up for NOS Alive 2017.

The Portuguese festival, which is held at the Passeio Marítimo de Algés the capital Lisbon, will be held this year from 6-8 July. The likes of Foo Fighters, The Weeknd and Depeche Mode will occupy the headline slots on the festival’s bill, while the three-day weekender will also see performances from the likes of Ryan Adams, Phoenix and Warpaint.

The line-up has swelled once again today (February 24), with NOS Alive now set to also welcome sets from Spoon and Glass Animals. The Austin band will play the final day of the festival on July 8, while Glass Animals will perform on the opening day on July 6.

Spoon will release their ninth studio album, ‘Hot Thoughts’, on March 17. It’ll be their first full-length release since 2014’s ‘They Want My Soul’.

Glass Animals, meanwhile, released their sophomore album ‘How To Be A Human Being’ in August 2016.

The lineup so far… plus many more to announce. Get your tickets now at nosalive.com • Garante já o teu bilhete nos locais habituais! A post shared by NOS Alive (@nos_alive) on Feb 19, 2017 at 2:15pm PST

Day tickets for the festival are available for £56 each, while a weekend ticket is priced at £122. Further ticket details and information about the festival can be found here.

Last year’s edition of NOS Alive saw performances from Radiohead, Arcade Fire, Pixies, Chemical Brothers, Biffy Clyro, Wolf Alice and many more.