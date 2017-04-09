Spotify executive Chris Bevington confirmed to be amongst those killed in Stockholm truck attack

The company's CEO, Daniel Ek, has paid tribute to Bevington in a statement

Spotify executive Chris Bevington has been confirmed to be amongst the four people killed in an attack in Stockholm on Friday (April 7).

A hijacked beer truck drove into a department store in the Swedish city on Friday. A further 15 people were injured in the incident, with 10 of those still in hospital and four in a serious condition.

Bevington, 41, was a director at the streaming service and was originally from Britain. He was based in Stockholm, where he lived with his family.

As the BBC reports, Daniel Ek, Spotify co-founder and CEO, paid tribute to him in a statement released today (April 9). “It is with shock and a heavy heart that I can confirm that Chris Bevington from our Spotify team lost his life in Friday’s senseless attack on Stockholm,” it began.

“Chris has been a member of our band for over 5 years,” Ek continued. “He has had a great impact on not just the business but on everyone who had the privilege to know and work with him. There are no words for how missed he will be or for how sad we all are to have lost him like this.

“Whilst this terrible news is sinking in, our primary focus is on supporting the family and loved ones of Chris in any way we possibly can. We will greatly miss you Chris. Rest in Peace my friend.”