Spotify pulls controversial Justin Bieber advert
The ad attracted criticism for labelling Bieber a "Latin King"
Spotify have pulled their controversial Justin Bieber ad, which dubbed the star a “Latin King”.
The advert attracted a great deal of criticism, with some accusing it of being ‘racist’ or ‘culturally insensitive’. It alludes to Justin Bieber’s recent appearance on the remix of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s ‘Despacito’, which has been a US Number 1 for six weeks in a row. Bieber has attracted controversy, though, with a recent performance finding the star butchering the Spanish-language lyrics of the track, replacing them instead with lines like “I don’t know the words, so I say poquito/ I don’t know the words, so I say Dorito.”
Speaking to the New York Daily News, a Spotify spokesperson explains, “We made a creative decision to feature Justin Bieber in our ad because we wanted to celebrate ‘Despacito’ as key cultural moment when music genres crossover. We realized that this could be seen as culturally insensitive so we have pulled those ads.”
Check out a screenshot of the ad below.
Singer Luis Fonsi, who sings the main vocals on ‘Despacito’ stuck up for Bieber after he forgot the lyrics during the live performance – before being pelted with bottles when he refused to sing it all together.
He added: “We can’t expect the guy to just out of the blue get it perfectly. I mean, it’s obvious when he was recording the song he had the lyrics in front of him.”
He also praised Bieber for choosing to sing the lyrics in Spanish, despite being offered the chance to record in English.
“He had a chance to record the chorus in English, we had a full English lyric and he decided to take the time to record it in Spanish because he wanted to keep the originality of the song”, Fonsi added.
“So I actually applaud the fact that he took the time in the recording studio to do it and he did a great job.”