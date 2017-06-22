Spotify pulls controversial Justin Bieber advert

The ad attracted criticism for labelling Bieber a "Latin King"

Spotify have pulled their controversial Justin Bieber ad, which dubbed the star a “Latin King”.

The advert attracted a great deal of criticism, with some accusing it of being ‘racist’ or ‘culturally insensitive’. It alludes to Justin Bieber’s recent appearance on the remix of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s ‘Despacito’, which has been a US Number 1 for six weeks in a row. Bieber has attracted controversy, though, with a recent performance finding the star butchering the Spanish-language lyrics of the track, replacing them instead with lines like “I don’t know the words, so I say poquito/ I don’t know the words, so I say Dorito.”

Speaking to the New York Daily News, a Spotify spokesperson explains, “We made a creative decision to feature Justin Bieber in our ad because we wanted to celebrate ‘Despacito’ as key cultural moment when music genres crossover. We realized that this could be seen as culturally insensitive so we have pulled those ads.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Check out a screenshot of the ad below.

Singer Luis Fonsi, who sings the main vocals on ‘Despacito’ stuck up for Bieber after he forgot the lyrics during the live performance – before being pelted with bottles when he refused to sing it all together.

Fonsi told ABC Radio: “I mean, obviously I would love for him to… learn it. I don’t blame him not knowing [the lyrics], and I think we have to give him a little bit of a pass because that’s not his main language.”