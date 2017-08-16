Spotify removes a number of white supremacist bands

Spotify have removed a number of white supremacist bands, after they were tagged as racist “hate bands” by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The streaming service told Billboard that while record labels and aggregators are “at first hand responsible” for delivering the bands to Spotify, “illegal content or material that favors hatred or incites violence against race, religion, sexuality or the like is not tolerated by us.”

A spokeswoman continued: “Spotify takes immediate action to remove any such material as soon as it has been brought to our attention. We are glad to have been alerted to this content – and have already removed many of the bands identified today, whilst urgently reviewing the remainder.”

In addition, Spotify are pushing a new playlist described as “soundtrack to an America worth fighting for” called ‘Patriotic Passion’ – listen to that below.

Patriotic Passion A celebration of true patriotism. Learn more about fighting social injustice and upholding American values at www.splcenter.org.

The move comes following pressure from Digital Music News, who recently posted an article titled ‘I Just Found 27 White Supremacist Hate bands On Spotify‘.

The site’s Paul Resnikoff wrote: “In the wake of violent clashes in Charlottesville and an increasingly vocal, post-Trump white supremacy voice, the presence of white supremacy music on Spotify takes on a different light.”

Spotify recently reported its user base as having surpassed 60 million paying customers.

It extends Spotify’s lead over its main rival, Apple Music, who revealed back in early June that they have 27 million paying subscribers.