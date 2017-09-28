Spotify introduces new service which tries to guess what you listened to at school

The new 'Your Time Capsule' feature aims to "take you back to your teenage years" with a collection of "throwback tracks"

Spotify has launched a new feature on its service which aims to “take you back in time to your teenage years” by guessing what you might have listened to during your school years.

The feature, entitled ‘Your Time Capsule’, was launched by the streaming service recently, and aims to provide the listener with a collection of “throwback” tracks which should induce an entire playlist’s worth of nostalgia.

“We made you a personalised playlist with songs to take you back in time to your teenage years,” the ‘Your Time Capsule’ description reads. “Bring on the memories with 2 hours of iconic throwback tracks — all picked just for you.”

Try out the new feature here.

Back in July, Spotify revealed a list of the top 20 rock acts in the world based on the amount of streams they’ve received.

The list was released for the ‘International Day of Rock N Roll’ – which marked the anniversary of the 1985 Live Aid concert – with the ranking based on the amount of streams that each rock act has received in the first half of 2017.

Meanwhile, Spotify recently removed a number of white supremacist bands from its service after they were tagged as racist “hate bands” by the Southern Poverty Law Center.