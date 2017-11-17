‘Spready Mercury’ and ‘David Plowie’ lead competition to name gritters

This is inspired...

A competition to name two new gritters in Doncaster has reached its nail-biting climax, with pun-filled homages to both David Bowie and Freddie Mercury being named among the final contenders.

The Twitter competition was launched by Doncaster Council on Wednesday, and saw the likes of ‘Gritney Houston’ and ‘Lionel Gritchie’ emerging as early contenders for the unusual honour before facing an untimely exit from the contest.

Now, a Twitter poll has whittled down the last four names, and both ‘David Plowie’ and ‘Spready Mercury’ are battling it out in the final rounds.

They’re both currently leading their respective polls, but they’ll have to fend off competition from the inspired suggestions of Basil Salty and Gritsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny Yellow Anti-slip Machiney if they are to emerge victorious.

If successful, they’ll be joining a fleet of gritters that already includes the likes of Brad Grit, Gritney Spears, The Subzero Hero, Mr Plow and Usain Salt.

Despite being warmly welcomed by most, the contest hasn’t been without its critics who have accused the council of time-wasting.

“We’ve done this competition to try and promote the council’s gritting service to a wider audience. We’ve had a lot more shares and replies than we have ever had before for a tweet about gritting, so it actually represents a valuable use of our time”, they responded.

The contest closes at 4PM today.