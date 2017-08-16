St Vincent to direct female-led adaptation of ‘The Picture Of Dorian Gray’

The musician previously directed, co-wrote and scored a short horror film called 'Birthday Party'

St Vincent is set to direct a new, female-led film adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s classic novel The Picture Of Dorian Gray.

The musician, whose real name is Annie Clark, has sat in the director’s seat once before. Earlier this year, her short movie Birthday Party premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival as part of the female-focused XX horror anthology. Clark directed, co-wrote and scored Birthday Party.

Variety reports David Birke (Elle, Slender Man) will write the script for the new version of The Picture Of Dorian Gray, which will reimagine the titular character as a woman.

No details of cast or other crew members have been released as yet.

Clark released her latest single ‘New York’ earlier this summer. The track, which sees the musician reminiscing on the “only motherfucker in this city who can handle me”, comes ahead of a planned European tour in October this year, including stop-offs in Manchester, London, and Dublin.

She’s also been working on a new album, her follow-up to 2014’s self-titled record – which was named NME’s album of the year.

Describing the upcoming record, she teased that it was the “deepest, boldest work I’ve ever done”.

St Vincent’s UK and Ireland tour dates are as follows:

17 October – London, O2 Academy Brixton

18 October – Manchester, O2 Apollo Manchester

20 October – Dublin, Olympia Theatre