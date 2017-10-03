Watch St Vincent get plastic surgery in surreal ‘Los Ageless’ video

Song features on Annie Clark's upcoming sixth album, 'MASSEDUCTION'

St Vincent has unveiled a video for her latest single ‘Los Ageless’.

The song follows on from ‘New York‘, and is the second track to be lifted from upcoming sixth album, ‘MASSEDUCTION’, the follow-up to her self-titled record and NME’s 2014 album of the year.

Due for release on October 13, the record was co-produced by Annie Clark herself along with Bleachers‘ Jack Antonoff.

Clark’s surrealist ‘Los Ageless’ video sees her get plastic surgery, satirising modern concepts of beauty. Watch beneath.

“Every record I make has an archetype,” Clark recently said. “‘Strange Mercy’ was Housewives on Pills. ‘St Vincent’ was Near-Future Cult Leader. ‘MASSEDUCTION’ is different, it’s pretty first person. You can’t fact-check it, but if you want to know about my life, listen to this record.”

See the tracklist for ‘MASSEDUCTION’ below:

1. ‘Hang On Me’

2. ‘Pills’

3. ‘Masseduction’

4. ‘Sugarboy’

5. ‘Los Ageless’

6. ‘Happy Birthday, Johnny’

7. ‘Savior’

8. ‘New York’

9. ‘Fear The Future’

10. ‘Young Lover’

11. ‘Dancing with a Ghost’

12. ‘Slow Disco’

13. ‘Smoking Section’

Clark recently spoke about about women being underestimated in the music industry.

“I think people wildly underestimate women – they think we lack intelligence,” she told British Vogue. “I do still think people have a tendency to assume that if a woman is singing a song, it must be literally true. They think everything must be emotional, a diary, and obviously that’s not the case.”

St Vincent plays the following live dates:

October

7 – Los Angeles, CA – Paramount Pictures Studios (Red Bull Academy Music Festival)

17 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

18 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

20 – Dublin, Olympia Theatre

23 – Brussels, Ancienne Belgique

24 – Paris, Le Trianon

26 – Berlin, Huxleys

27 – Utrecht, Tivoli Vrendenburg

November

14 – Detroit, The Fillmore

15 – Indianapolis,Egyptian Room

17 – Milwaukee, Riverside Theater

18 – St. Paul, Palace Theater

19 – Kansas City, Uptown Theater

20 – St. Louis, The Pageant

21 – Louisville, The Kentucky Center

22 – Nashville, Ryman Auditorium

24 – Knoxville, Tennessee Theatre

25 – Durham, Durham Performing Arts Center

27 – Washington, The Anthem

28 – Philadelphia, Electric Factory

30 – Boston, House of Blues

December

1 – Portland, State Theatre

2 – Brooklyn, Kings Theatre

3 – Brooklyn, Kings Theatre