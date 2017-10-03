Watch St Vincent get plastic surgery in surreal ‘Los Ageless’ video
Song features on Annie Clark's upcoming sixth album, 'MASSEDUCTION'
St Vincent has unveiled a video for her latest single ‘Los Ageless’.
The song follows on from ‘New York‘, and is the second track to be lifted from upcoming sixth album, ‘MASSEDUCTION’, the follow-up to her self-titled record and NME’s 2014 album of the year.
Due for release on October 13, the record was co-produced by Annie Clark herself along with Bleachers‘ Jack Antonoff.
Clark’s surrealist ‘Los Ageless’ video sees her get plastic surgery, satirising modern concepts of beauty. Watch beneath.
“Every record I make has an archetype,” Clark recently said. “‘Strange Mercy’ was Housewives on Pills. ‘St Vincent’ was Near-Future Cult Leader. ‘MASSEDUCTION’ is different, it’s pretty first person. You can’t fact-check it, but if you want to know about my life, listen to this record.”
See the tracklist for ‘MASSEDUCTION’ below:
1. ‘Hang On Me’
2. ‘Pills’
3. ‘Masseduction’
4. ‘Sugarboy’
5. ‘Los Ageless’
6. ‘Happy Birthday, Johnny’
7. ‘Savior’
8. ‘New York’
9. ‘Fear The Future’
10. ‘Young Lover’
11. ‘Dancing with a Ghost’
12. ‘Slow Disco’
13. ‘Smoking Section’
Clark recently spoke about about women being underestimated in the music industry.
“I think people wildly underestimate women – they think we lack intelligence,” she told British Vogue. “I do still think people have a tendency to assume that if a woman is singing a song, it must be literally true. They think everything must be emotional, a diary, and obviously that’s not the case.”
St Vincent plays the following live dates:
October
7 – Los Angeles, CA – Paramount Pictures Studios (Red Bull Academy Music Festival)
17 – London, O2 Academy Brixton
18 – Manchester, O2 Apollo
20 – Dublin, Olympia Theatre
23 – Brussels, Ancienne Belgique
24 – Paris, Le Trianon
26 – Berlin, Huxleys
27 – Utrecht, Tivoli Vrendenburg
November
14 – Detroit, The Fillmore
15 – Indianapolis,Egyptian Room
17 – Milwaukee, Riverside Theater
18 – St. Paul, Palace Theater
19 – Kansas City, Uptown Theater
20 – St. Louis, The Pageant
21 – Louisville, The Kentucky Center
22 – Nashville, Ryman Auditorium
24 – Knoxville, Tennessee Theatre
25 – Durham, Durham Performing Arts Center
27 – Washington, The Anthem
28 – Philadelphia, Electric Factory
30 – Boston, House of Blues
December
1 – Portland, State Theatre
2 – Brooklyn, Kings Theatre
3 – Brooklyn, Kings Theatre