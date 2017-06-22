St Vincent to release new single ‘New York’ next week?

Annie Clark has been working on the follow-up to her 2014 self-titled album

St Vincent will reportedly release her new single ‘New York’ next week.

The singer-songwriter, real name Annie Clark, has this week announced her return with a tour announcement for the autumn including three dates in the UK and Ireland. It will be her first extended run of tour dates in over two years.

Clark has been working on the follow-up to her 2014 self-titled album which was named NME‘s album of the year. She has described the upcoming album as the “deepest, boldest work” she’s ever done.

Now a recent tweet from Universal Music Poland claimed that the singer will release new single ‘New York’ next Friday (June 30). That tweet has since been deleted.

You can watch St Vincent perform a song thought to be called ‘New York’ live beneath:

St Vincent’s new tour is titled the ‘Fear The Future’ tour and will begin in Tokyo, followed by three UK and Irish dates, a small leg in Europe and then a lengthy US stretch of dates.

Watch her surreal and hilarious announcement video for the ‘Fear The Future’ tour below.

Check out the full tour dates below and click here for more information and tickets. Pre-sale for all UK/European shows will begin on June 27.

St Vincent recently appeared on the ‘Ask A Grown’ segment on ‘The Rookie Podcast’ to share some advice on how to overcome anxiety and become more confident.

9 August – Tokyo, Summer Sonic

17 October – London, O2 Academy Brixton

18 October – Manchester, O2 Apollo Manchester

20 October – Dublin, Olympia Theatre

23 October – Brussels, Ancienne Belgique

24 October – Paris, Le Trianon

26 October – Berlin, Huxleys

27 October – Utrecht, Tivoli Vrendenburg (Ronda)

14 November – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

15 November – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room

17 November – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater

18 November – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theater

19 November – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

20 November – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

21 November – Louisville, KY – Whitney Hall

22 November – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

24 November – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre

25 November – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center

27 November – Washington, DC – The Anthem

28 November – Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory

30 November – Boston, MA – House of Blues

1 December – Portland, ME – State Theatre

2 December – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre