St Vincent gives advice to teenage girls on overcoming anxiety and growing confidence

"If you don't have confidence pretend to be a person who does"

St Vincent has shared some wise advice to teenage girls, discussing how to overcome anxiety and become more confident.

On this week’s episode of ‘The Rookie Podcast‘, Annie Clark appeared on the ‘Ask a Grown’ Q&A segment of the show – responding to a question about confidence and gave out some pretty useful advice.

“Well it sounds like you’ve got a lot of anxiety going on which I completely relate to,” she said. “My uncle gave me advice when I was probably 15 and I was also very, very shy, and very anxious, and would have to make sure I knew where all the exits were if I was in any kind of public space, and was very uncomfortable talking to people, and I think one thing that really helped me was to know that – and it sounds like not quite a good thing, but that no one’s looking at you and no one cares because everyone is obsessed with themselves.”

She added: “So that’s one thing and know that other people are feeling the same way as you, and two I think the faking it till you make it thing is very real.

“If you don’t have confidence, pretend to be a person who does, and eventually you will have confidence ’cause you’ll see the fruits of your reaching out to people, but mainly no one’s looking at you and no one cares ’cause they’re all thinking about themselves.”

‘The Rookie Podcast’ is hosted by Rookie magazines’ editor Tavi Gevinson and is aimed at teenagers to talk about what’s on their minds. The ‘Ask a Grown’ segment is a chance for listeners to send in questions to an adult guest who will offer them advice.

Previous guests on the segment have included, New York Times writers Jenna Wortham and Jazmine Hughes as well as American Actress Alia Shawkat.

St Vincent has recently made her directorial debut with short horror film ‘The Birthday Party‘.

She’s also been working on her new album, the follow-up to her 2014 acclaimed self-titled album – which she says shows that she has come developed “by leaps and bounds.”

“Based on the amount of material I have, I could have put out three records by now,” she explained, saying she’s “never really given myself” enough time to perfect a full-length. “Now I’m ready to get back in the ring, so to speak, because I get twitchy if I’m not doing a lot of things.”