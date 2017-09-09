"They think we lack intelligence."

The musician St. Vincent, otherwise known as Annie Clark, has opened up about the issues she’s faced as a woman in the music industry in a new interview.

Speaking to British Vogue, the musician explained that her music is sometimes misinterpreted due to her gender: “I think people wildly underestimate women – they think we lack intelligence.

“I do still think people have a tendency to assume that if a woman is singing a song, it must be literally true. They think everything must be emotional, a diary, and obviously that’s not the case.”

Elsewhere in the interview, she discussed her high-profile relationship with the actress and supermodel, Cara Delevingne. “We’ll always be really close. I’ll love her forever.”

Speaking about the relationship being thrown into the public eye, St. Vincent explained that the pair never attempted to keep it low-profile: “I fell in love with this very famous person. It’s not anything I was in any way ashamed of, so I wouldn’t have hidden it.”

The musician also spoke about the manner in which her sexuality was discussed in the media after the relationship went public, expressing confusion. “Modern culture definitely recognises gender and sexual fluidity in such a way that the idea of coming out is… coming out as what? Myself? What’s the big deal?”

St. Vincent was speaking to Vogue ahead of the release of her new album, ‘MASSEDUCTION’, out October 13. It has already been revealed that Delevingne will sing about pills on the new record.