Listen to St Vincent’s wild new track ‘Pills’ featuring Cara Delevingne

Song features on new album 'MASSEDUCTION'

St Vincent has shared a new single called ‘Pills’, which features model/actor Cara Delevingne.

The song is lifted from on the musician’s upcoming sixth album ‘MASSEDUCTION’, the follow-up to her self-titled record and NME’s 2014 album of the year.

Hear the wild and unwieldy ‘Pills’ below:

St Vincent (real name Annie Clark) wrote the song with Bleachers‘ Jack Antonoff. It includes saxophone from Kamasi Washington and production by Kendrick Lamar producer Sounwave. There’s also additional vocals from Clark’s ex-girlfriend Cara Delevingne, as well as Jenny Lewis.

Speaking to The Guardian recently, Clark said of her relationship with Delevingne: “I’ve always kept my writing close to the vest. And by that I mean I’m always gonna write about my life. Sometimes, in the past, I did that way more obliquely than now. But it’s almost like an involuntary reflex. I can’t help but be living and also taking notes on what’s going on, always trying to figure out how to put that into a song. And that does not mean there’s literal truth in every lyric on the way. Of course not. But I can only write about my life, and that – dating Cara – was a big part of my life. I wouldn’t take it off-limits, just because my songs might get extra scrutiny. People would read into them what they would, and you know what? Whatever they thought they found there would be absolutely right. And at the same time it would be absolutely wrong.”

‘MASSEDUCTION’ is out on Friday (October 13). We’ve already heard the singles ‘New York’ and ‘Los Ageless’.

See the tracklist for ‘MASSEDUCTION’ below:

1. ‘Hang On Me’

2. ‘Pills’

3. ‘Masseduction’

4. ‘Sugarboy’

5. ‘Los Ageless’

6. ‘Happy Birthday, Johnny’

7. ‘Savior’

8. ‘New York’

9. ‘Fear The Future’

10. ‘Young Lover’

11. ‘Dancing with a Ghost’

12. ‘Slow Disco’

13. ‘Smoking Section’